The number of cases of Covid-19 in Scotland were announced by Public Health Scotland today and are reported below. The number of cases in Lothian is the highest in Scotland.

Earlier in the week in The Scottish Parliament the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, told MSPs: “The number of new cases recorded over the past week has increased by almost 40% on the week before.

“That total is seven times higher than in early May, and higher than at any point since late January.

“This reflects the fact that the faster transmitting Delta variant is now dominant.

“Obviously we cannot be complacent about this. However, we do have evidence that the link between new cases and serious health harm is weakening.

“The number of people being admitted to hospital with Covid has fallen from around 10% of reported positive cases at the start of the year, to around 5% now.

“And Covid patients, on average, are spending less time in hospital – though, we should remember that even if they don’t need hospital treatment, some people will suffer significant health harms, including long Covid.

“However, overall, the evidence that vaccination is helping protect people from serious health harms is allowing us to change how we respond to the virus.”

Ms Sturgeon then set out the milestones for the coming weeks with “revisions to the strategic framework for tackling Covid”.

The next review point will be 19 July by which time three weeks will have elapsed from the point at which all over 50s should have been offered the vaccine. At that point the government hops that all of Scotland can move to Level 0 and physical distancing can be reduced from two metres to one.

After that the next significant date is 9 August when the vast majority of over 40s will have a significant level of protection. At that time it might be possible to move beyond Level 0, but it will depend on the data at the time. But in any case the government will not advise an immediate return to full offices working from 9 August. All of these measures will take time to put back in place.

As at 20 June, 10,150 deaths have been registered in Scotland where the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was mentioned on the death certificate, according to statistics published by National Records of Scotland (NRS) today.

In the week 14 – 20 June, 13 deaths were registered that mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate, an increase of six deaths from the previous week. 

There were four deaths in Glasgow City, two deaths in Perth and Kinross and one death in each of Dundee City, Falkirk, Highland, Midlothian, South Ayrshire, West Dunbartonshire, and West Lothian.

The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,046, 46, or 5%, more than the five year average. 

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 13 deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

“Three deaths were aged under 65, two were aged 65-74, and eight were over 75. Five were female and eight were male. 

“Ten deaths occurred in hospitals, one occurred in a care home, and two deaths were at home or in a non-institutional setting.”

Deaths from respiratory diseases and dementia/Alzheimer’s were below average, although there were more deaths from circulatory causes, cancer, and other causes compared to the five year average.

DateNewly reported cases of Covid-19Cases in LothianNew testsTest positivity rate (bold denotes days under 3.0% and the highest in recent weeks)Newly reported deathsNumber of deaths according to daily measurementPatients in ICU with confirmed Covid-19Patients in hospital with confirmed Covid-19 (under 500 is in bold)Total number of positive cases since beginning of pandemicNumber of first dose vaccinations administeredNumber of daily vaccinations recorded for previous day with highest daily figure in bold (includes 1st and 2nd doses) Above 30,000 in boldNumber of people who have received their second dose of vaccine
26 June 2021 2,83684933,5698.9%37,71118197268,2933,730,10139,7302,666,827
25 June 20211,74728426,7946.9%27,70816188265,4573,709,8012,647,397
24 June 20212,9997.7%517177
23 June 20212,96983042,3107.3%57,70118170260,7113,682,62031,7462,617,450
22 June 2021 2,16758125,0389.1%47,69618171257,7423,664,57132,9172,602,753
21 June 20211,2507.2%07,69214158
20 June 2021 1,20532122,0985.8%07,692254,3253,630,58935,6522,571,637
19 June 2021 1,2093314.5%27,692253,120
18 June 202195021229,2543.5%27,69012128251,9113,591,63839,6492,535,803
17 June 2021 1,31726230,9904.6%47,68812140250,9613,571,72642,6952,516,066
16 June 20211,129 35,6383.4%17,68415133248,5153,551,739*2,493,358
15 June 2021 97420,7615.0%27,68317137248,5153,531,46137,1402,470,181
14 June 202176121015,7815.2%07,68117128247,5413,517,66841,3902,446,834
13 June 20211036*23022,8565.0%07,681246,7803,497,28743,0342,425,825
12 June 2021 1030*29726,6504.1%27,681245,7443,477,37845,7692,402,700
11 June 20211,104*24128,5634.1%07,67913132244,7143,459,06347,9112,375,246
10 June 202173521728,3792.8%17,67914124243,6103,441,21750,2722,345,181
9 June 20211,01124136,2273.0%17,67814121242,8753,422,43150,0572,313,695
8 June 202169515714,8735.0%07,67712121241,8643,403,86648,4892,282,203
7 June 202164116,1924.2%0121223,386,3212,251,259
6 June 202177521520,6754.0%07,677240,5283,365,77944,8832,227,493
5 June 202186020127,4363.4%17,677239,7533,345,84251,8142,202,547
4 June 2021 99221326,9623.9%27,6768116238,8933,326,00553,1452,170,570
3 June 202183522731,8412.8%47,6748110237,9013,305,81250,9922,137,618
2 June 202167716026,2582.8%17,67010114237,0663,286,26149,9172,106,177
1 June 202147810716,4893.1%07,66910106236,3893,267,29047,1302,075,231
28 May 202164113225,9392.6%27,668690234,3123,196,05149,9651,971,006
3 May 202113210,1951.5%02,824,9551,326,599
1 April 20214007325,9561.8%87,61021215218,4322,493,32742,984399,062
27 March 202156311925,5192.4%67,58426283216,7052,358,80750,875294,714
25 March 202170115731,9462.4%107,57232310215,5992,285,71150,083263,236
27 February 202152510619,6153.1%187,12974898201,5121,570,15327,22472,178
4 February 20211,14915927,6684.9%536,3221271,812183,418694,34745,0859,031
7 January 20212,64935711.3%781001,467143,715
31 December 20212,62228,29510.1%68701,174
16 December 20206895.9%38491,03118,644
