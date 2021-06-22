Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a 49 year old man reported missing in Edinburgh.

Brian Garrity was last seen in the Crewe Road area of Edinburgh around 9.30am on Monday 21 June 20201 and there are concerns for his welfare.

Brian is descried as 6ft 2in, medium build with short greying hair. He was wearing a black Lyle & Scott jacket, navy Nike jogging bottoms and navy & yellow Adidas trainers. Brian walks with a slight limp.

Anyone who may have seen Brian since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3811 of 21/06/2021.

Like this: Like Loading...