The team at Camera Obscura & World of Illusions are celebrating Pride Month this June. The attraction is using their Giant Kaleidosphere exhibit to reflect the Progress Flag as part of a drive to be more inclusive of the expansive breath of identity within the LGBTQ+ community.

Team member Lisa celebrates Pride 2021 in the Giant Kalideosphere

Visitors to the attraction can also see the Progress Flag flying high on the Rooftop Terrace, on one of Edinburgh’s highest flag poles, which can be seen from all over the city.

The Rooftop Terrace and Giant Kaleidosphere are just a couple of highlights in over 100 interactive exhibits visitors can get involved with at the attraction, which remains open every day.

Team members Ross and Imesha at Camera Obscura & World of Illusions

General Manager Andrew Johnson said ‘We are incredibly happy to be celebrating Pride Month and to be remembering the importance of the Stonewall riots 52 years on. At Camera Obscura we offer a fully inclusive and supportive workplace and are proud to have staff and visitors from across the LGBTQ+ spectrum who are free to be themselves.’

All images courtesy of Camera Obscura & World of Illusions, Edinburgh

Like this: Like Loading...