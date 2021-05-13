Dovecot Studios has announced a Wedding Open Day for couples to meet handpicked suppliers and realise their wedding dreams and explore the former Victorian Bathhouse turned Tapestry Studio.

Dovecot Studios is a unique and inspiring wedding venue for those looking for something a bit different. A former Victorian Bathhouse, and currently one of the few operating tapestry studios in Scotland, Dovecot is an exclusive hire venue with a maximum of 12 events being held on the Weaving Floor each year.

Located in the heart of Edinburgh’s historic Old Town, Dovecot Studios is a landmark centre for contemporary art, craft and design, and a venue unlike any other.

The incredible historic building may serve as your inspiration to further decorate to your taste. On the day a selection of handpicked suppliers will be on hand to help you realise your wedding dreams.

From their larger spaces such as the Weaving Floor and Viewing Balcony, to a selection of more intimate spaces of The Meeting Room and Ladies Baths they have a wide variety of spaces to accommodate your special day.

The Wedding Open Day will have various safety measures in place including timed entry, a one-way system, sanitising stations, and the use of face-coverings.

Wedding Open Day

Dovecot Studios, Edinburgh

Saturday 19 June – Sun 20 June 2021

10am – 5pm

Images courtesy of Dovecot Studios

