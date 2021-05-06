Speedway team racing returns to Armadale Stadium on Friday (7.30pm) for the first time since October 2019 when the Armadale Stellar Devils face Berwick Bullets in a National Development League (NDL) match.



Berwick beat Devils 50-40 last Saturday in the first match of the season and the match is being raced behind closed doors but will be streamed via the EMTV Service on Monarchs’ website.



Good news for the home support is that 17-year-old Gregor Millar will be fit after crashing heavily at the starting gate down at Berwick in his first ride lst Saturday.



Team manager Alan Budzynski, who is also Gregor’s grandfather, said “Gregor’s leg seemed fine on Sunday but he was suffering on Monday so went for a check-up. Now he’s back at work and can’t wait for Friday night. “



Devils’ new skipper is Nathan Greaves who was happy with the team spirit and performance in the opening match.



He added “I’m grateful to have the captaincy and the No 1 race jacket. I haven’t had that much experience in my short career, but I have a little bit more than most in the Devils pits so anyone I can help I will. Hopefully, we will have some silverware at the end of the year.”



STELLAR DEVILS: Nathan Greaves (capt.), Sheldon Davies, Tom Woolley, Lewis Millar, Danny Phillips, George Rothery, Gregor Millar.



BERWICK BULLETS: Leon Flint (capt.), Ryan MacDonald, Greg Blair, Ben Rathbone, Kyle Bickley, Kieran Douglas, Mason Watson.

Our picture is Leon Flint in action





