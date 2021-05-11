Popular with dog walkers, runners, cyclists, and people going for a leisurely stroll, visitors to Drumpellier Country Park in North Lanarkshire can now retrieve a drink of great-tasting Scottish water at the newly installed public tap.

It was the 40th tap to be installed as part of Scottish Water’s roll-out of a network of public water points where people can use refillable bottles to help stay hydrated, protect the environment by reducing waste and save money.

Photo – Chris Watt Web – www.chriswatt.com Mobile – 07887554193 Instagram – @chriswattphotography

The equivalent of more than 400,000 single use plastic bottles have been saved by people using the tap network for their refillable bottles.

Little 11-week old Oscar’s first walk around Drumpellier Country Park coincided with the go-live of the newest tap.

Exhausted and thirsty after exploring a whole new world for the first time, Oscar lapped up a freshly poured drink of water from the tap which is located close to the park’s visitor centre and car park.

And he even got in on the sustainability act, with his owner providing a portable bowl made from sustainable material for him to rehydrate from.

Over one million people visited Drumpellier Park last year. It forms part of the Seven Lochs Wetland Park, Scotland’s largest urban nature park which spans the Glasgow and North Lanarkshire council boundaries between Easterhouse, Coatbridge and Stepps.

Drumpellier’s joins a growing network of bright blue water-refill points popping up all over Scotland as part of Scottish Water’s Your Water Your Life campaign. The campaign is encouraging people to drink more tap water, carry a reusable water bottle when they’re out and about, and help reduce plastic waste.

Lorna Neilson, senior project manager at Scottish Water, said: “Our network of public water refill points is growing at a rate of knots, with new taps coming into play every few weeks now.

“Since the introduction of our inaugural Top Up Tap at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh back in October 2018, the total output from all of our taps combined has been 138,472 litres of water – that’s the equivalent of 419,612 single-use plastic bottles (330ml) saved which is incredible! We continue to encourage everyone to top up from the tap with great-tasting Scottish Water, whether at home or on the go – it’s good for you, your pocket and the planet.”

Scottish Water taps have also recently become operational at the following locations:

– Murraygate, Dundee

– Clyde Square, Greenock

– Main Street, Largs

– Grass Market, Edinburgh

– Rutland Place, Edinburgh

More information about Scottish Water’s Your Water Your Life campaign, and details of your nearest tap, can be found online at www.yourwateryourlife.co.uk.

Additional safety and cleaning measures have been put in place on all Top up Taps due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. This includes deep cleaning, disinfecting and maintenance, as well as a special coating on the entire refill station which stops any virus and bacteria being absorbed.

