On 6 May 2021 the newish active travel group, Better Broughton, have organised an online event discussing “Broughton – a 20 minute neighbourhood?”

The main speaker will be Irene Beautyman, who is an expert on the idea of the “20-minute neighbourhood”. She is the “Place & Wellbeing Partnership Lead” at the Improvement Service & Public Health Scotland.

In 2020, she was Convener of the Royal Town Planning Institute in Scotland.



If you are planning to attend book a place here.

Broughton Street. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

