The ‘Beat Hunger’ Campaign is aimed at tackling food inequality and poverty in the North East of Edinburgh and has continued its drive to improve community wellbeing.

Over the last month, the North East Community Policing Team have distributed 112 ‘Beat Boxes’ to 28 identified vulnerable families and young adults referred to us by partners including Community Renewal Edinburgh, Dr Bell’s Family Centre, Castleview Primary School and Children 1st.

The have completed 23 recipient evaluation questionnaires and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Here’s a sample of the feedback along with some photos sent to Police Scotland.

‘Great way of police being involved in community projects’ Taylor.

‘This really got me back into cooking after losing the enjoyment for a while. My kids loved it and the recipes took me out my comfort zone’ Rebecca.

‘It has been good for breaking the barrier between police and a young guy like me in a good way’ James.

‘You made my family and I so happy, I don’t know how to thank you’ Nora.

‘Thank you so much for the Beat the Hunger boxes for our families. The feedback has been amazing, all of these initiatives really do make a difference’ Castleview Primary School.

Local community Sergeant Elaine McArthur-Kerr of Leith Police Station said: “This initiative is directly aligned to our purpose to improve the wellbeing of our people, places and communities and acknowledges the increasing shift within Police Scotland to adopt a public health, whole system approach to tackling many of the complex issues faced by a significant proportion of the people our officers & staff come into contact with.

“This fantastic and innovative opportunity to encourage positive lifestyle choices has generated considerable public support and has been recognised by Local Policing East ACC Tim Mairs.

“Plans to develop the initiative alongside local priorities are ongoing and we hope to circulate the community cook book to all in the city in the near future.”

