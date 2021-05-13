Police are appealing for information after a 60-year-old man was seriously assaulted by two men around 2.40pm on Sunday, 2 May, 2021 on North Bridge Street Bathgate opposite the SPAR supermarket.

Both suspects are described as white and aged between 35 and 40.

The suspects walked off in the direction of Hopetoun Street. Members of the public came to aid of the victim and he attended at St John’s Hospital in Livingston for treatment.

Detective Constable Samantha Plastow, of Livingston CID, said: “This is a serious incident which resulted in significant injury to the victim, who has thankfully come forward to report this matter.

“The town centre was busy with pedestrians at the time of the assault. We are asking members of the public who witnessed this incident, or who came to the aid of the victim, to get in contact with officers. Additionally, I would ask for anyone driving in the area at the time with a dash cam to check to see if they have captured the incident.

“Anyone with information that may assist with this investigation, should contact police via 101, quoting incident 2327 of 4 May.”

