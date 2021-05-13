Hibs’ Head Coach Dean Gibson believes his players were unlucky not to take all three points from last night’s Edinburgh derby last nigh and praised the contribution of Spartans’ keeper Rachael Harrison whose world class save from Joelle Murray in the dying minutes ensured a share of the points.

The result leaves Spartans three-points clear of Hibs in the race for fourth place.

11th May 2021 Edinburgh – Hibs player Amy Gallagher.

After the final whistle Gibson told Hibs Media: “I thought we were good. The first-half we had three or four great chances at 0-0. Rachael Harrison made a good save and another couple we should have done better in terms of our own finishing but we definitely should have been one or two up early on in the game.

“Then they got a break on us and I’ve said to our players that you earn your own luck in football and Spartans worked hard enough to earn that bit of luck and they went from one side of the pitch to the other quicker than us and if you get a shot on goal you have a chance of scoring. We could have worked harder in that moment and that moment probably cost us two points.

“As a group we asked them at half time to fight and show a bit of pride for the club and show a bit of pride for each other and go and turn the game round and I think we did everything but score a second goal in the second-half.

“They had a shot which deflects and goes in, Joelle (Murray) has a shot which is going right into the top corner and we get a world class save. Rachael Harrison is a good goalkeeper but how often does she make saves like that. Good goalies win you points and Rachael Harrison did that for her team tonight.

“We need to go and get three points against Motherwell. We know it will be a tough game. Motherwell played against us here a few weeks ago and they gave us a run for our money and we know they will have improved.

Goal scorer Leah Eddie added: “Not the best performance from us as a team but we’ve done well taking one point away from it. We went in at half-time knowing we had to come out and make a difference and we done that so we will take the one point and move onto the next game.”

Like this: Like Loading...