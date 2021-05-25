Police are appealing for information to help trace missing Danielle Conaghan (33) who was last seen at 9.30am yesterday morning in the Moredun area.

She is described as female white, 4 foot 11 in height, short bobbed blonde hair. It is unknown what she was wearing when she was last seen.

Inspector Greig Paterson, of Howdenhall Response Policing, said: “We are becomingly increasingly concerned about Danielle’s whereabouts and are asking for the public’s assistance to help trace her safe and well.

“I would ask if anyone has any information that could assist with our search that they get in contact with police.

“If you have noticed anyone matching this description, please come forward and speak to officers.

“Police can be contacted on 101 quoting incident number 0604 of Tuesday 25 May, 2021.”

