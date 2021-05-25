Hearts will be entitled to at least a £300,000 development fee for the midfielder if he leaves as a free agent in the summer.

Hearts have attempted on more than one occasion to tie the midfielder down to a new deal, but the 21-year-old still hasn’t put pen to paper, and it looks increasingly likely that he will be leaving Gorgie this window.

Scottish Championship – Heart of Midlothian v Raith rovers. Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 23/01/2021 Hearts play host to Raith Rovers in the Scottish Championship at Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh. Pic shows: Hearts’ midfielder, Andy Irving, during the second half. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Irving has played for Hearts since 2008 and is one of the most successful Riccarton academy graduates in recent years, breaking into the side under Craig Levein and maintaining a starting spot under Daniel Stendel and current manager Robbie Neilson.

When asked about the contract negotiations last month, Neilson said: “ I hope he’ll still be here, we’ve offered him a really good contract, but it’s still in the hands of Andy and his agent and we’re still waiting to hear back.”

Irving is still undecided on his next move and hasn’t yet commented on his future to the media or the club.

There is no deadline for Irving to inform Hearts of a decision, he can negotiate a new deal with the club up to two weeks after his contract expires at the end of this month. Meanwhile if he does join a new club that would trigger the development fee Hearts are due to receive.

Irving previously spent time on loan at Falkirk and Berwick Rangers, before breaking into the Hearts side managed by Levein and quickly developed into a fans favourite in the middle of midfield.

