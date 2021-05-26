Police are appealing for information to trace vulnerable missing man Peter MacQuarie, 65, who was last seen around 4.50pm today in Hayfield.

He is described as white, around 5ft 10, bald with a short grey beard and moustache. When he was last seen he was wearing a grey jacket, green jumper, black jeans, brown shoes and a blue beanie hat.

Inspector Caroline Flynn, Drylaw Police Office, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Peter as this is out of character for him and just want to know he is okay. He is very vulnerable, can get confused and is unsteady of his feet.

“He does not have a mobile phone with him, however does have a bus pass. When he travels, he tends to take the bus and has been known to take the number 31 bus towards the Bonnyrigg area.

“We are working with the relevant travel companies, and checking CCTV, to see if he has travelled, however would appeal for anyone who may have seen a man matching his description to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with any information should contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 2899 of Wednesday, 26 May, 2021.

