After last week’s ‘demolition derby’ Hibs Women secured another three points with a comprehensive 5-0 victory over Forfar Farmington at Station Park yesterday.

Unsurprisingly Dean Gibson chose the same starting XI that thrashed Hearts in last week’s Edinburgh derby and added Katie Rice and teenager Rosie Livingstone to the bench.

2nd May 2021 Edinburgh – Hibs celebrate after scoring during the SWFL League 1 match between Hibs and Hearts at Ainslie Park in Edinburgh. Hibs ran out 6-0 winners.

Hibs started brightly and Carla Boyce fired just wide then Leah Eddie almost opened the scoring with a superb long-range effort which rebounded off the crossbar.

Hibs eventually took a deserved lead in the 29th minute when Amy Muir’s shot deflected into the path of Boyce who produced a composed finish.

Nine minutes later Collette Cavanagh doubled Hibs advantage with another calmly taken left-footed strike after controlling a long ball inside the area.

After the break Boyce struck the crossbar with a powerful angled drive the Joelle Murray had an effort cleared off the line. The ball was returned into the danger area and Boyce’s header struck the bar.

Cavanagh scored her second of the day on the hour mark with a close-range tap-in then 10-minutes later Rachel Boyle’s corner from the right was controlled by Murray who fired the ball into the net at the near post to make it 4-0.

Hannah Stewart struck the post for Forfar in a rare break away and Gibson was then content to make a number of changes with Eildh Adams replacing Kirsty Morison.

Siobhan Hunter then made her long awaited return to first team action replacing Ellis Notley with 15-minutes remaining.

Five minutes later goal scorer Boyce made way for Ria McCafferty who knocked in Amy Muir’s corner to make it 5-0.

After the final whistle manager Dean Gibson told BBC Scotland: “I thought we were a bit slow today. I know that sounds mad after a 5-0 win but I don’t think we played to the same intensity as we have in the last four games. At the same time these four games have taken a lot out of us mentally and physically so it was maybe naturally going to happen at some point that the levels of consistency was maybe going to drop slightly.”

Elsewhere Spartans beat Hearts 3-0 to maintain their three point advantage over Hibs. Celttic beat Motherwell 3-0 and in the top of the table clash Glasgow City beat Rangers 2-0 increasing their lead to five points.

Forfar Farmington: Perry, Ryan, Cowper, Davidson, White, Kilcoyne, Paterson, Taylor, Rennie, Stewart, Gammie. Subs Mowatt, Z Bruce, A Bruce, Deubel, Saddler, Neave, Trialist

Hibs: Mutch, Leishman, Muir, Eddie, Boyce, Adams, Cavanagh, Gallagher, Notley, Murray, Boyle, Morrison. Subs: McCafferty, Adams, Donald, Hunter, Rice, Livingston

Like this: Like Loading...