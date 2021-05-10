Hibs’ striker Kevin Nisbet did his international hopes no harm with a goal and a man of the match performance in Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final victory over Dundee United at Hampden Park.

With rival for a EURO2020 squad place Lawrence Shankland on the opposite side, Nisbet demonstrated why he is so highly rated and a summer transfer target from south of the Border.

PHOTO Alan Rennie

In the 26th minute he collected a cross from Martin Boyle, took a touch and fired in a shot on the turn which flew inches wide then moments later he collected a pass from Jackson Irvine and side footed the ball into the bottom corner of the net from 18-yards to give his side the lead.

In the second half his back-heal set up Boyle who slid the ball into the path of Christian Doidge who secured the victory with a curling effort from just outside the area.

After the final whistle Nisbet told Premier Sport: “It was incredible. The game plan went to plan, our shape dictated their shape. We got it wide and passed the ball very well in the first half and scored two great goals.

“The previous semi-finals we went down one-nil in both so it’s was a massive relief to score and now we are in the final and it’s up to us to win it now.

“It’s a monkey off our back as we’ve got to a lot of semi-finals in the last four or five years and lost but today we are in the final.

“We will take anyone. On the day it’s down to us an if we play well then we will win.”

Former Hibs’ midfielder Marvin Bartley who was working as a pundit for BBC Sportscene said: “ He’s been fantastic. He came up from the Championship and has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water. You saw today, he had a couple of chances but what a fantastic finish by him.

“He really worked hard off the ball for the team but when he gets in front of goal he is so cool and calm.”

