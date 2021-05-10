Police are asking the driver of a white van which was involved in a minor crash with a black BMW on the A720, city bypass, just before the Old Craighall junction, to get in touch.

The incident happened at around 5.25pm on Thursday, 6 May as both vehicles were driving eastbound.

The driver of a white Renault van has cut in from lane two to lane one and on doing so has hit the BMW, causing damage to vehicle and then continued on its journey east on the A720. The driver and his teenage passenger in the car were uninjured.

Anyone who was driving on the A720 on Thursday evening and could have dash cam footage of the incident, or who saw either vehicle prior too, or after the collision, if asked to contact officers.

The driver of the van is asked to contact police as soon as possible. Those who can help should contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 2417 of 6 May.

