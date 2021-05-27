Josh Doig has been forced to withdraw from the Scotland Under-21 squad through injury.

The 19-year-old left-back was included in Scot Gemmill’s squad for the forthcoming double header against Northern Ireland, but has now had to pull out because of a foot injury.

sfa

Doig suffered a badly bruised heel in the Scottish Cup Final defeat to St Johnstone and had been hopeful of recovery, although unfortunately the U21 games will come too quick for the teenager.

He told the club website: “Obviously I’m gutted not to be involved in these games coming up but it’s still a massive honour to be included in the Scotland U21 squad.

“I’m working hard to get back to full fitness and hopefully I can build on what I’ve done this season and earn my place in future squads moving forward.

“I wish the guys all the best in the matches against Northern Ireland.”

Hibs team-mate Daniel Mackay will link up with the rest of the Scotland U21 squad in Edinburgh on Saturday and will be vying for a place in the starting XI for the behind closed doors matches on Wednesday, June 2, and Saturday, June 5.

