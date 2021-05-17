Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault which occurred in the Fauldhouse area of West Lothian on Thursday, 13 May.

Around 3.30pm a 24-year-old man was walking along Lanrigg Road when he was approached by another man who proceeded to hit him with a heavy object.

The man, who was in the company of a younger boy, then made off in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to St John’s Hospital where he was treated for head injuries and later released.

The suspect is described as a white male , 6ft 3in tall, slim build, in his twenties and wearing dark clothing.

Detective Constable Alan Gibson from Livingston CID said: “This was an unprovoked attack on the victim, which left him with a serious head injury, and it is vital we trace the individual responsible.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Lanrigg Road on Thursday afternoon, and may have witnessed the incident or noticed a man matching the above description, to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 1079 of Friday, 14 May. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

