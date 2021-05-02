Police are appealing for the public’s help as part of our efforts to trace a teenager reported missing in Musselburgh.

Keira McLennan, also known as Keira Hamilton, was last seen around 5pm on Saturday, 1 May.

The 13-year-old has not returned home or spoken to her family since and there are growing concerns for her welfare.

Keira is described as white, around 5ft 1in tall, slim build with shoulder-length blonde hair and a nose piercing.

She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, black leggings with a white stripe down the sides and black Nike trainers.

Sergeant Iain Hamilton of Leith Police Station said: “Officers continue to look for Keira and we’re asking anyone who may have seen her since Saturday night to come forward.

“Keira has links to the Moredun and Craigmillar areas and may have travelled there. If Keira see’s this, I’d urge her to contact either her family or police and let us know where she is.”

Those with information can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3942 of Saturday, 1 May.

