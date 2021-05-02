The Western Approach Road was closed overnight as police investigated the cause of a crash involving a car and a rickshaw taxi which left three people injured.

Emergency services attended the scene around 10.35pm last night and the rider and two passengers of the rickshaw were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing in a bid to establish the full circumstances.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 10.35pm on Saturday, 1 May, to a report of a serious crash on the West Approach Road, Edinburgh, involving a motor car and a rickshaw taxi.

“Three people, the rider and passengers of the rickshaw, have been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.

“A 25 year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“Anyone with information, dash-cam footage or private CCTV footage that could help with enquiries is asked to contact us on 101, quoting incident 4392 of Saturday, 1 May, 2021.”

