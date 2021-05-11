The latest figures detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the 24 hours to 11 May 2021 in Scotland will be added below later today. There is an IT issue at Public Health Scotland but the figures should be published later.
For a few weeks now it has been expected that on 17 May 2021 Scotland will move into Level Two allowing people to meet indoors in small groups with a proposed further move to Level 0 on 7 June 2021. The First Minister confirmed that for most parts of the country this is the case, except for Moray where the incidence of new cases is four times higher than elsewhere in Scotland. The incidence is 23 new cases per 100,000 of population across most of Scotland.
The First Minister said the situation is now “a very positive one”.
Level Two restrictions means that groups of eight people from up to eight households can meet outdoors, and people can meet in each other’s homes including for overnight stays. Up to six people from three households can meet indoors from Monday 17 May.
Going further than previously anticipated, if meeting indoors or outdoors then social distancing is not necessary. But it remains vital to be cautious and so for the next three weeks the relaxation will only apply to meeting indoors in each other’s homes. The First Minister was clear that close physical contact carries considerable risk, and we should all restrict the number of people that we are in contact with.
Indoor drinking is allowed in licensed premises, but hospitality venues must take your details, and you are urged to use the Contact Scotland act. Other places such as bingo halls will be allowed to open, and up to 500 people can attend outdoor events.
International travel will be allowed from Monday 17 May on the basis of a traffic light system, but the First Minister urges caution and staycationing. Those entering from red list countries must go to a quarantine hotel. From tomorrow Turkey Malidves and Nepa will be included on that . Those on the amber list must self isolate at home and take two PCR tests.
Those entering from the green list must also take a PCR test. The green list is the same as the rest of the UK, allowing a four nations approach. The countries include Australia, Brunei, Falkland Islands, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Iceland, Israel and Jerusalem, New Zealand, Portugal (And Azores and Madeira), Singapore, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, St Helena, ascension and Tristan de Cunha.
As at 2 May, 10,097 deaths were registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, according to statistics published by National Records of Scotland.
In the week 26 April – 2 May, 19 deaths were registered that mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate, a decrease of four deaths from the previous week. An update on these numbers will be announced by National Records of Scotland on Wednesday.
|Date
|Newly reported cases of Covid-19
|Cases in Lothian
|New tests
|Test positivity rate (bold denotes days under 3.0% and the highest in recent weeks)
|Newly reported deaths
|Number of deaths according to daily measurement
|Patients in ICU with confirmed Covid-19
|Patients in hospital with confirmed Covid-19 (under 500 is in bold)
|Total number of positive cases since beginning of pandemic
|Number of first dose vaccinations administered
|Number of daily vaccinations recorded for previous day with highest daily figure in bold (includes 1st and 2nd doses) Above 30,000 in bold
|Number of people who have received their second dose of vaccine
|11 May 2021
|10 May 2021
|168
|17
|11,516
|1.6%
|0
|7,661
|6
|72
|227,840
|2,909,156
|28,181
|1,485,296
|9 May 2021
|200
|24
|13,976
|1.5%
|0
|7,661
|227,672
|2,897,975
|32,089
|1,468,296
|8 May 2021
|224
|33,341
|7 May 2021
|236
|1
|6 May 2021
|283*
|35
|0.9%*
|0
|7,660
|11
|58
|227,012
|2,860,635
|54,016
|1,400,296
|5 May 2021
|85*
|11
|11,273*
|0.8%*
|0
|7,660
|13
|69
|226,729
|2,846,834
|1,373,882
|4 May 2021
|139
|43
|13,744
|1.1%
|0
|7,660
|11
|58
|226,644
|2,833,761
|1,348,050
|3 May 2021
|132
|10,195
|1.5%
|0
|2,824,955
|1,326,599
|2 May 2021
|146
|14,213
|1.1%
|0
|2,817,752
|1,297,664
|1 May 2021
|175
|19,638
|1.1%
|1
|2,811,343
|1,263,862
|30 April 2021
|191
|38
|18,500
|1.1%
|0
|7,659
|9
|67
|226,052
|2,802,152
|45,574
|1,224,861
|29 April 2021
|178
|21
|25,392
|0.8%
|5
|7,659
|12
|70
|225,861
|2,796,810
|1,184,629
|28 April 2021
|204
|1
|12
|75
|2,789,978
|48,073
|1,142,947
|27 April 2021
|133
|11
|81
|26 April 2021
|142
|45
|9,816
|1.7%
|12
|93
|225,346
|2,773,770
|1,068,704
|25 April 2021
|176
|16,434
|1.3%
|technical difficulties – no figures
|24 April 2021
|177
|18,384
|1.1%
|4
|7,653
|225,028
|2,764,607
|50,178
|993,180
|23 April 2021
|255
|27
|19,771
|1.5%
|1
|7,649
|12
|93
|224,851
|2,758,381
|39,380
|949,228
|22 April 2021
|231
|34
|23,302
|1.1%
|3
|7,648
|12
|93
|224,596
|2,755,175
|53,176
|898,231
|21 April 2021
|273
|37
|24,349
|1.3%
|1
|7,645
|14
|107
|224,365
|2,752,575
|52,911
|847,655
|20 April 2021
|178
|1.4%
|2
|7,644
|13
|106
|224,092
|2,750,052
|42,510
|797,267
|19 April 2021
|232
|30
|10,649
|2.5%
|0
|7,642
|14
|104
|223,914
|2,747,694
|22,158
|757,115
|18 April 2021
|211
|26
|15,097
|1.6%
|0
|7,642
|223,682
|2,744,231
|33,550
|738,420
|17 April 2021
|210
|22
|19,331
|1.2%
|2
|7,642
|223,471
|2,733,387
|38,256
|715,714
|16 April 2021
|204
|12
|18,125
|1.4%
|3
|7,640
|18
|109
|223,261
|2,722,084
|40,179
|688,761
|15 April 2021
|237
|27
|23,580
|1.2%
|1
|7,637
|16
|115
|222,897
|2,708,691
|41,273
|661,975
|14 April 2021
|278
|29
|24,794
|1.3%
|3
|7,636
|20
|119
|222,660
|2,694,971
|634,422
|13 April 2021
|221
|21
|15,354
|1.6%
|3
|7,633
|20
|133
|222,382
|2,682,706
|605,126
|12 April 2021
|199
|28
|9,797
|2.4%
|0
|7,630
|21
|154
|222,161
|2,668,723
|32,444
|590,174
|11 April 2021
|250
|26
|15,916
|1.8%
|0
|7,630
|221,962
|2,657,578
|31,230
|568,875
|10 April 2021
|281
|31
|22,183
|1.5%
|4
|7,630
|221,712
|2,643,510
|44,147
|551,026
|9 April 2021
|285
|36
|20,729
|1.6%
|6
|7,626
|20
|168
|221,431
|2,625,577
|41,182
|524,812
|8 April 2021
|364
|41
|26,582
|1.6%
|1
|7,620
|21
|174
|221,146
|2,608,831
|36,036
|500,376
|7 April 2021
|289
|46
|22,093
|1.5%
|5
|7,619
|21
|192
|220,782
|2,593,932
|31,575
|479,239
|6 April 2021
|259
|268 (from 28 March to 3 April)
|14,268
|2%
|0
|7,610
|21
|196
|220,493
|2,577,816
|19,942
|463,780
|5 April 2021
|248
|11,373
|2.5%
|0
|7,610
|2,565,280
|16,760
|456,374
|4 April 2021
|343
|14,164
|2.7%
|0
|7,610
|2,553,837
|34,064
|451,057
|3 April 2021
|397
|21,560
|2.1%
|0
|7,610
|2,535,889
|40,542
|434,941
|2 April 2021
|414
|23,818
|2.0%
|2,515,748
|37,889
|414,540
|1 April 2021
|400
|73
|25,956
|1.8%
|8
|7,610
|21
|215
|218,432
|2,493,327
|42,984
|399,062
|31 March 2021
|542
|73
|28,144
|2.1%
|6
|7,602
|21
|237
|218,432
|2,464,069
|42,984
|354,756
|30 March 2021
|411
|17,468
|2.8%
|12
|7,596
|23
|250
|2,436,398
|38,752
|338,443
|29 March 2021
|352
|44
|12,456
|3.2%
|0
|7,584
|22
|259
|217,749
|2,409,826
|38,060
|326,263
|28 March 2021
|422
|81
|17,627
|2.6%
|0
|7,584
|22
|264
|217,127
|2,385,709
|44,508
|312,320
|27 March 2021
|563
|119
|25,519
|2.4%
|6
|7,584
|26
|283
|216,705
|2,358,807
|50,875
|294,714
|26 March 2021
|543
|94
|24,886
|2.4%
|6
|7,578
|26
|296
|216,142
|2,322,832
|53,699
|279,814
|25 March 2021
|701
|157
|31,946
|2.4%
|10
|7,572
|32
|310
|215,599
|2,285,711
|50,083
|263,236
|22 March 2021
|359
|46
|10,759
|3.7%
|0
|7,552
|33
|353
|213,888
|2,182,400
|42,368
|225,096
|20 March 2021
|488
|85
|19,947
|2.7%
|8
|7,552
|31
|367
|212,997
|2,085,525
|207,028
|15 March 2021
|456
|70
|11,261
|4.7%
|0
|7,510
|40
|447
|210,008
|1,908,991
|22,201
|161,945
|14 March 2021
|484
|75
|16,261
|3.3%
|2
|7,510
|40
|461
|209,552
|1,888,697
|25,362
|160,038
|9 March 2021
|466
|62
|16,342
|3.3%
|19
|7,441
|50
|614
|206,465
|1,789,377
|19,672
|123,686
|7 March 2021
|390
|63
|14,057
|3.2%
|0
|7,421
|61
|628
|205,498
|1,759,750
|115,930
|5 March 2021
|498
|73
|3.1%
|11
|7,409
|64
|666
|1,717,672
|29,064
|108,197
|4 March 2021
|500
|71
|24,723
|2.5%
|27
|7,398
|69
|726
|204,055
|1,688,808
|34,237
|100,058
|2 March 2021
|542
|104
|14,537
|4.4%
|33
|7,164
|71
|784
|203,012
|1,634,361
|84,445
|1 March 2021
|386
|70
|4.5%
|0
|7,131
|71
|824
|202,470
|Lows and highs prior to 1 March
|27 February 2021
|525
|106
|19,615
|3.1%
|18
|7,129
|74
|898
|201,512
|1,570,153
|27,224
|72,178
|4 February 2021
|1,149
|159
|27,668
|4.9%
|53
|6,322
|127
|1,812
|183,418
|694,347
|45,085
|9,031
|Highs and lows in January
|7 January 2021
|2,649
|357
|11.3%
|78
|100
|1,467
|143,715
|31 December 2021
|2,622
|28,295
|10.1%
|68
|70
|1,174
|16 December 2020
|689
|5.9%
|38
|49
|1,031
|18,644
