Homeowners in Edinburgh and South East Scotland may be eligible to have a free heat pump installed in their homes as part of Changework’s Electrification of Heat Demonstration Project.

The project has just reopened for applications and Changeworks is collaborating with the appointed delivery contractor, Warmworks, to find suitable applicants for a second wave.

With a heat pump the environmental charity says it will improve the energy efficiency of homes and reduce carbon emissions, with the technology best suited to well-insulated homes.

Heat pumps are a renewable technology which convert energy in the ground or air into heat. A heat pump can provide both heating and hot water and serve as an alternative to traditional sources of heat such as electric or gas.

The project not only aims to make homes warmer and more energy efficient over the longer term, but also looks to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and in turn contributes to Scottish and UK wide environmental commitments.

Ross Armstrong, Warmworks’ Managing Director says:

“We’re delighted to be working with Changeworks once again to find additional applicants for the Electrification of Heat Demonstration Project. Heat pumps will become more commonplace as we work to achieve the ambitious climate targets ahead of us and this project presents a terrific opportunity for householders to future-proof their homes for free; making them more energy efficient and reducing their impact on the environment. If you’re interested, please get in touch!”

We’re encouraging anyone who’s interested to apply now as the recruitment stage won’t be open for long. All applications go through a comprehensive screening process to determine suitability and existing insulations levels to maximise the benefits of the heat pump technology.

To apply, register your details on Warmworks’ website.

Contact Changeworks on 0131 539 8609 or heatpump@changeworks.org.uk

