Oscar MacIntyre has signed his first professional contract with Hibs.

The 16-year-old defender is the latest of the 2004 group to commit to the club having signed relatively recently from Spartans on a youth registration.

He also played the full game in Friday’s superb 4-0 U18 win over Dundee United at the Hibernian Training Centre.

Sporting Director Graeme Mathie was pleased to see Oscar put pen to paper.

He said: “We are delighted that Oscar has agreed to sign a professional contract with the club and he becomes the latest player from our talented 2004 group to do so.

“Oscar’s journey has been different to that of most of his peers in that he joined around two years ago from playing youth club football locally.

“Oscar has an incredible desire to do well and will give himself every change to succeed.

“He acquitted himself well in Friday’s match against Dundee United and has already impressed our colleagues at Stenhousemuir in recent friendly matches against them.

“Oscar rejected other opportunities to sign for Hibernian and I’d like to thank his family for trusting us with the next stage in his development.”

