Police are appealing for information after a bus window was smashed in Pennywell Gardens around 9.40pm last night.

Thankfully nobody was injured in the incident, but officers are now trying to trace the group of youths who were responsible.

As a result, Lothian Bus servives 24, 27, 37 and 200 were diverted following the attack.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 9.40pm on Monday, 12 April, police were called after a group of youths smashed a bus window in Pennywell Gardens, Edinburgh.

“Nobody was injured during the incident and enquiries are ongoing to trace the individuals involved.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 3704 of Monday, 14 April, 2021. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

