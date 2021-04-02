The independent Stockbridge stationer The Write Stuff has now been sold.

Former owner Mae Douglas commented: “I am delighted that Antonia Secchi, who currently works as my assistant manager in the shop, is buying the business, and is due to take over on 6th April. I leave knowing that the shop is in good hands.”

Antonia plans to continue the huge range of traditional and modern stationary products, alongside printing and photocopying services. Together with loyal staff, Marta and Natalie, she and her two teenagers will continue to provide the friendly, personalized service for which The Write Stuff is known.

Paying tribute to the former owner, Antonia observed: “When Mae told me she was considering selling the business, my heart sank. She’s the best boss I’ve ever had, and I’ve hugely enjoyed working for her over the past four years.

“With her energy, enthusiasm, knowledge and can-do, positive attitude, I know she’ll be missed by all our customers. She’s done an amazing job single-handedly keeping The Write Stuff alive during the lockdowns.

“No one could replace Mae and it’ll no doubt take me a little while to get up to speed, but I hope to make my own mark and continue to build on the success of The Write Stuff.”

Of her decision to take on the business, Secchi commented: “I’m excited though nervous about taking on a business in such uncertain times, but I’m looking forward to contributing to the recovery of Stockbridge’s vibrant high street and can’t wait to greet all our customers again very soon.”

Douglas added: It has been a difficult year, but the business has survived due to the ongoing support and loyalty shown to us by our customers, so I cannot thank them enough for this. I hope they will continue to support Antonia, especially when she can open the doors again, and I wish her and the staff a very successful future at The Write Stuff.”

