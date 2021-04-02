The SNP say they have ambitious plans for economic recovery in Scotland. The party leader, Nicola Sturgeon will outline these proposals committed to liveable accessible places with thriving local economies.

This is based on the 20 minute neighbourhood where people can buy everything they need on a daily basis not far from their home.

In Glasgow later Ms Sturgeon will set out a package of measures to support businesses in the post pandemic recovery phase. This will include:

– 100% non-domestic rates relief for retail, hospitality, leisure and aviation sectors this year, with an investment of £719m.

– £275m over the life of the parliament to support community-led regeneration and town centre revitalisation.

– Steps to support the development of 20-minute neighbourhoods.

– A £10m “Scotland Loves Local” fund – to encourage people to shop locally when they can, helping keep wealth within their community.

Nicola Sturgeon is expected to say: “We’ll never be able to thank businesses and their employees enough for the sacrifices they have made to help get the virus under control over the last twelve months. Revitalising our town centres and communities was already a priority of the SNP Government before the pandemic struck, but that agenda is now essential.

“In government, the SNP has already gone further than the UK Government by extending 100% rates relief for the hardest-hit sectors for a full twelve months.

“And if re-elected, we will take forward plans to spend £275m over the life of the parliament to support community-led regeneration and town centre revitalisation – as well as supporting the development of 20-minute neighbourhoods.

“On top of this significant government investment, all of us can help our communities, and protect and create local jobs, by spending locally when we can, and we’ll build on our Scotland Loves Local campaign to highlight the many benefits of doing so.

“By giving both votes to the SNP in this election, people in Scotland can elect a First Minister and government absolutely committed to kick-starting our economy after this tough year and putting Scotland’s recovery in Scotland’s hands – not Boris Johnson’s.”

Like this: Like Loading...