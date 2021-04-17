The Scottish Greens say that Scottish independence is the clearest path to a fairer and greener Scotland which can play a leading role in international efforts on peace and tackling the climate emergency,

The party’s manifesto commits to an independence referendum during the next parliamentary session, at a time decided by a simple majority of the Scottish Parliament.

Scottish Greens Co-Leaders Patrick Harvie MSP out delivering election leaflets in Abbeyhill PHOTO ©2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie said: “The Scottish Greens provided a pro-independence majority in the last parliament and we are ready to do so again. The UK is undemocratic and increasingly isolationist, run by a corrupt government that wants to invest in expanding its nuclear arsenal.

“Scotland doesn’t have to sit back and accept a Brexit race to the bottom run by a increasingly right wing Tory party. With the potential and talent Scotland has in innovation and renewable energy, we could be leading European efforts to tackle the climate emergency. And by recognising that the nuclear weapons based in Scotland are illegal, we can lead global efforts in nuclear disarmament too.

“The Scottish Greens want to invest in a new, outward looking nation with our own seat at the European table, driving change across the continent and restoring the rights of workers. This election is a chance to endorse that vision and vote for the Scotland you want.”

