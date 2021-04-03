Hearts’ slump continued for another game with a lacklustre 0-0 draw away at Dunfermline meaning the Gorgie side have won just two of their last nine games.

Robbie Neilson’s men struggled to show any purpose yet again, despite coming off the back of two successive embarrassing defeats, against Brora Rangers and Queen of the South, that have mobilised an ever-increasing disconnected fanbase and led to growing calls for the removal of Neilson and chair, Ann Budge.

Dunfermline could easily have walked into the home dressing room at half time three goals to the good. On a trio of occasions the Pars cut open the Hearts defence with simple counter-attack plays – only wasteful finishing and a decent save from the returning Craig Gordon kept things level at the break.

Hearts improved in the second period but it was Gordon again that kept things level when he saved superbly from Euan Murray as the clock ticked towards the 90th minute. There was little to be positive about from a JT perspective – Peter Haring returned to the side and looked like he may still be capable of his previous levels whilst Shay Logan turned in a solid debut performance despite the raised eyebrows around his arrival.

The result adds to the heat on Neilson and the Hearts players. They sit 11 points clear at the top of the Championship with just four games to go. However, the pressure will continue to build and the mood darken if performances and, most importantly, apparent attitudes persist.

Scottish Championship – Heart of Midlothian v Dundee. Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 06/3/2021 Hearts play host to Dundee in the Scottish Championship at Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh. Pic shows: Hearts’ manager, Robbie Neilson, shades his eyes from the sun during the first half. Credit: Ian Jacobs

