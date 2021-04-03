Scotland’s national clinical director Professor Jason Leitch believes that there will be fans inside Hampden in June for the European Championships if people continue to follow the rules.

Currently, no fans are permitted in Scottish stadiums but Hampden is due to host Scotland’s games against Czech Republic and Croatia, as well as the meeting of those group rivals and a last 16 tie.

Leitch told BBC Scotland’s The Seven: “We have to watch how we behave in order to get those crowds.

“I think with a fair wind – with good restrictions now – if people follow them, we will have crowds in Hampden and other UK stadia in June.

“I’m not sure that will look normal, I think it may well be limited and distanced.

“I actually think Uefa will be more worried now about France, Belgium, Germany, some other countries where their virus is accelerating rather than decelerating, and that should be a warning to all of us.”

Like this: Like Loading...