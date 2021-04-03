Hibs have confirmed that the club and the players will stand up in the fight against racism in future fixtures.

The decision, taken by the squad and supported by the club, follows recent events in Scottish football which show that much still needs to be done to eradicate racism from football.

Scottish Premiership – Livingston v Hibernian Tony Macaroni Arena, Livingston, West Lothian. UK. 20/03/2021 Livingston play host to Hibernian in the Scottish Premier League at the Tony Macaroni Arena, Livingston. Pic shows: A share of the points just about right as the game end 1-1. Credit: Ian Jacobs

The squad – whilst supportive of the initiative which has seen all footballers “take the knee” ahead of fixtures this season to demonstrate their commitment to racial equality – believe Scottish football can now more strongly demonstrate solidarity by standing together following high profile instances of racial abuse which have blighted the game in recent days.

Club Captain David Gray said: “We’ve seen lots of Scottish teams come together on this issue in the past few days, and we think that by our clubs demonstrating our unity we can send a message to UEFA, the justice system and others that they need to take strong action against those who perpetuate hatred.

“No-one, including footballers, should have to endure this kind of abuse. Enough is enough.”

