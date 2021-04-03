The Hibernian Community Foundation have announced a continuation of their project the Famous Five A Day with the support of local charity – Radio Forth Cash for Kids.

Over the last 12 months the Foundation have worked closely with Cash For Kids to provide weekend food parcels to vulnerable local children and families across Edinburgh and East Lothian. Without the help of Cash for Kids, they would not be in a position to deliver resources to say many local families on a weekly basis.

The latest level of funding allows HCF to extend the work until the end of 2021 with this also giving supported families and partnership schools the guarantee of food parcels and additional resource.

In late 2020, Cash for Kids launched the Winter Fund to supply food, heating and essentials to vulnerable children in local communities and HCF has expressed their gratitude to have received a grant which will provide vital supplies as they continue our collective recovery from Covid-19 and our work to tackling food poverty.

HCF, Community Development Manager Lewis Melee said: “There’s a real strength within our partnership with Cash for Kids and we will continue to work towards common goals. Supporting local people and partner schools is part of our day to day role and we are delighted to have Cash For Kids with us. We really appreciate the funding support through the Winter Fund and we look forward to providing updates on how we are supporting local children, young people and their families.”

The Community Foundation has already received referrals for this project through partnership schools in Edinburgh and East Lothian. This project will see food and other essentials delivered over the coming months – further information can be found via social media.

