Police Scotland’s yearlong focus on wildlife continues as they look at Raptor Persecution.

Scotland is home to some of the most beautiful and iconic species of raptors (birds of prey). These amazing birds are a key indicator of a healthy natural environment and attract visitors from around the world to enjoy our natural heritage and contribute to our economy.

All raptors are protected by law and intentionally killing or injuring a raptor is a criminal offence. Raptors are threatened by the actions of criminals who deliberately shoot, trap, poison them or destroy their nests.

Officers will be working closely with RSPB Scotland to raise awareness of raptor persecution and how the public can help.

If you become aware of such offences please report it to Police Scotland. Use the app what-3-words if you are in a remote location.

