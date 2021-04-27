Officers from the East Marine Unit were out patrolling the Edinburgh and East Lothian coastlines over the weekend. They stopped by to speak to local Community Officers at Portobello Beach, along with officers from East Lothian Police and members of Fisherrow Harbour and Seafront Association at Musselburgh.

Upon returning back to their home base, the Marine Unit Officers responded to an urgent Coastguard radio request in relation to a vessel in difficulty near Inchkeith Island. The officers quickly located the vessel, taking it in tow and safely returning it to a nearby harbour.

If using powered watercraft on our coastlines, please be aware of other water users such as swimmers, kayakers and paddle boarders. These water users can present a lower visibility profile in the water so its important to maintain a good lookout and stay clear of them. Please also be respectful and considerate of marine and wildlife such as seals on our coast.

For more information on how to stay safe on the water and our coast, please visit RNLI lifeboats and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

In a coastal emergency, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Like this: Like Loading...