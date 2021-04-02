Police officers attended at Prestonpans Infant School yesterday following parking issues outside the school.

In response, East Lothian Police, through the Community Policing Fund have purchased a number of parking buddies.

These were deployed to promote road safety and educate drivers not to park or stop on the zigzag lines outside of the school for the safety of the children.

This was well received by parents, kids and George the Lollipop Man.

Following a return to school after the Easter Holidays officers will be working with schools in the county to progress a program of road safety initiatives.

Like this: Like Loading...