Police in Edinburgh are appealing for information after two “bogus workman” incidents in the Corstorphine area of the city.

The first incident happened at a property on Broomhall Avenue and was reported around 12.35pm Wednesday, 21 April.

Two unidentified men claimed to have carried out work on a neighbour’s roof which had extended to the house owner’s property.

They persuaded the resident to give them a low three figure sum of money for their work. It eventually turned out no work had been carried out.

The second incident happened at Craigmount Place in Edinburgh around 10.45am and again involved two men attempting to persuade work was needed on the roof of an elderly resident’s property.

However, they ultimately left empty handed after the resident spoke to his bank who raised concerns this may be fraudulent.

Both incidents are being treated as linked and enquiries are ongoing.

Both men are described as white.

One was in his mid to late 40s, of slim build with short brown hair. He was wearing a red jumper and brown trousers.

The second is described as wearing a dark jumper.

They were travelling using a white panel van.

Detective Constable Jenna Lawrie of Corstorphine Police Station said: “We are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify these men and would urge anyone else who believes they may have seen him to get in touch.

“We would urge everyone to be wary if anyone attending unexpectedly at your property and always to ask for identification.

“False callers are often well practiced and can be very convincing. A genuine caller will expect you to check for identification and will not put you under any pressure if you check.

“Anyone who has information about these incidents is asked to call 101, quoting incident 1283 of 21 April, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

