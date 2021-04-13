BEAR Scotland – Transport Scotland’s operating company – is planning to resurface approximately one kilometre of the M90 southbound carriageway near Kirkliston over three nights, beginning on Monday 19 April, 2021.

For the safety of workers and road users, the M90 will be closed southbound between Junction 1 and Junction 1A of the M9 from 20:00 until 06:00 on the nights of 19, 20 and 21 April.

During these closures, a signed diversion route will be in place for southbound traffic travelling via Junction 1 of the M90, the A90, the A902 (Maybury Road) to the Gogar roundabout and along the A8 (Glasgow Road) to Junction 1 of the M9. This diversion will add an estimated 13 minutes and 6.9 miles to affected journeys.

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times. Strict physical distancing protocols, in line with Scottish Government guidance, are in place to protect teams and ensure they remain safe on site. Consultation has been carried out with emergency services and relevant stakeholders to share information about the project in advance.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will improve safety and ride quality for motorists on this section of the M90.

“Road closures are essential for safety, however we’ve planned the works to take place overnight to minimise disruption. We will do all we can to complete the project as quickly as possible.

“We thank motorists in advance for their patience and encourage them to plan ahead by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org, twitter at @trafficscotland or the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org

