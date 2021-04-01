Scotland ended their opening World Cup qualifying triple header with a comfortable victory over the Faroe Islands at Hampden Park last night.

In their last game before the Euros, John McGinn put in a Man of the Match performance scoring a double to become Scotland’s top scorer in the last 10 years. Che Adams and Ryan Fraser were also on the scoresheet to secure the three points.

Hampden Park

Steve Clarke started Craig Gordon in goals with McTominay returning to defence. Ryan Fraser operated on the right flank with Dykes and Adams pairing up front.

Scotland took a deserved lead after seven minutes when Callum McGregor threaded a clever ball through to Kieran Tierney who cut the ball back McGinn who fired a superb left foot strike into the bottom corner of the net.

At the other end Gordon did well to save from Hendriksson.

In the second half Scotland doubled their lead and John McGinn headed home a Tierney cross then Che Adams scored his first goal for Scotland with a powerful strike from the edge of the box.

The night was a special occasion for Hibs’ striker Kevin Nisbet who made his Scotland debut with 67 minutes on the clock, replacing Lyndon Dykes.

Moments later Ryan Fraser added a fourth with a header from an Andy Robertson cross.

Scotland will resume their World Cup Qualifying campaign in September with a triple header against Denmark, Moldova and Austria.

Before that though, Scotland will be back in action on Monday, 14 June where history will be made as they step out against Czech Republic in their EURO 2020 opener.

Scotland: Gordon, Hanley, McTominay, Tierney (McKenna, 79), Fraser (Palmer, 79), McLean, McGregor (Fleck, 73), McGinn, Robertson, Dykes (Nisbet, 67), Adams (McBurnie, 73)

Unused substitutes: Marshall, O’Donnell, Hendry, Armstrong, Christie, Gallagher, Nisbet, McLaughlin

Faroe Islands: Nielsen, Rólantsson, Vatnhamar, Nattestad (Baldvinsson, 76), Davidsen, Vatnhamar (Johannesen, 69), Hansson, Andreasen (Andrasson Olsen, 69), Hendriksson Olsen, Egilsson Olsen, Edmundsson (Vatnsdal, 75)

Unused substitutes: Danielsen, Knudsen, Bjartalid, Gestsson, Jonsson, Berg Í Soylu, Jensen, Thomsen

Like this: Like Loading...