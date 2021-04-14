A SCOTTISH housebuilder has teamed up with an estate agent expert for the first time to deliver a £35m development in East Lothian.

Dundas Estates is working with property specialist, Rettie & Co., to transform a disused industrial factory site into 140 contemporary riverside apartments.

The partnership sees the two independent firms collaborate on the construction and marketing of the £35m Wireworks development in Musselburgh, which is on the site of a historic wire mill that played a crucial role in Britain’s WW2 war effort.

The Livingston-based homebuilder broke ground on the East Lothian development in January, with an off-plan sales launch scheduled for spring.

Dundas will build 140 apartments, including 11 affordable homes, ranging from one, two and three-bedroom flats.

Craig Fairfoull, Head of Sales & Marketing at Dundas Estates, said: “Rettie & Co. is providing their expertise in both historic and newbuild properties to help us construct and market our Wireworks site, which is steeped in Musselburgh’s industrial heritage.

“From the outset of the project, we’ve felt a sense of responsibility to provide the town with modern, high quality homes which respect the rich history of the site.

“We’ve used the factory as inspiration in all of our designs, incorporating elements such as durable brickwork, superimposed with more contemporary features.”

Rettie & Co. is an independent property specialist in Scotland and the North of England.

The firm works across a variety of clients to sell or let quality properties in Scotland, from city centre flats and premium family homes to rural estates.

Bruntons Wire Mill produced metal parts and equipment from 1876 and played a key part during the Second World War by producing materials and equipment for the aero industry.

Despite trading throughout the 1980’s, the wire mill closed down in the following decade, moving the short distance to the Inveresk Industrial Estate and trading as Bruntons Aero Products.

Calum Miller, Head of New Homes at Rettie & Co., said: “The Wireworks apartments have been meticulously and respectfully designed with the industrial heritage of the site in mind.

“We believe our expertise across a wide range of historic and new build properties will help Dundas maximize the potential of this site and provide both buyers and the people of Musselburgh with a development to be proud of.”

Dundas Estates, through a partnership with Tesco, East Lothian Council and NHS Lothian, acquired the site after receiving planning permission to regenerate the former Brunton Wireworks site and neighbouring land in 2008.

The firm is obliged through Section 75 contributions to commit up to £400,000 along with the other partners, which will be invested into local schooling and infrastructure.

Craig added: “We are determined to engage positively with the local community and where possible we will look to use local trades and engage in community events.

“Knowing the heavy investment we will be putting into Musselburgh over the course of construction; we are delighted to be working alongside Rettie & Co. throughout the process.”

Electric car charging facilities will be available throughout the development while car parking spaces are found throughout the development. The Wireworks development will also have the capacity to store 140 bicycles in internal and external bikes stores.

Private gardens and balconies will also be available in selected plots.

Dundas Estates is a multi-award winning, friendly and independent homebuilder which creates homes that make people feel great. It is proudly independent and Scottish-owned, with a track record of building well-designed homes.

To learn more about its Wireworks development, call 0131 243 3858 or email: thewireworks@rettie.co.uk

