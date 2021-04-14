A number of play areas in West Lothian will benefit from more than £500,000 investment within the next year.

This will come in the fourth year of West Lothian Council’s current 10-year capital programme which will result in around £1.9million being spent on improvements at children’s play areas between 2021 and 2028.

The funds will allow a continuation of a programme of improvement works which has been underway over the past few years.

The programme helps to make sure that children’s play areas are maintained to a high standard and to ensure that children have accessible, safer, inclusive fun and stimulating play environments.

Polkemmet

Some of the children’s play areas which will be improved in the 2021/2022 financial year will include:

Eliburn Park Play Area, Livingston (£40,000), Polkemmet Country Park Play Area, Whitburn (£50,000) and Dovecot Play Area, Springfield Park, Linlithgow (£30,000).

Each of these play areas will have some existing features replaced with brand new play equipment.

Executive councillor for the environment Tom Conn said: “Children need to have opportunities to participate in outdoor activities for a number of reasons including their mental wellbeing and social and physical development. The planned investment as part of the capital programme will allow our dedicated team to continue their excellent work in maintaining safe and accessible play areas of the children and young people of West Lothian.”

Fauldhouse

by Stuart Sommerville, Local Democracy Reporter

