Hibs’ defender Callum Yeats has signed a one-year contract extension with the club.

After working his way through the Hibernian Academy, the highly rated whose nickname is ‘Scholesy’ is assessed to have tremendous future ahead of him.

The 19-year-old left-back has spent the 2020/21 season on loan with League Two side Stenhousemuir and has gained valuable senior experience with the Warriors.

Hibernian Sporting Director Graeme Mathie said: “We are delighted to announce Callum’s new contract.

“He has had an excellent season on loan at Stenhousemuir and this extension is a reward for his performances at this level.

“We are excited to see where his development goes from this point.

“One thing is for sure, ‘Scholesy’ will give himself every opportunity to progress given his work ethic and desire to improve.”

Yeats grabbed his first professional goal earlier this month when he scored the opener for Stenny against Cowdenbeath, and he will be hoping to add to his tally as the current League Two campaign draws to a close.

Like this: Like Loading...