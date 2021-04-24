The City of Edinburgh Council’s Adult Education programme is about to begin again.
They will hold their first face to face courses in over a year and outdoor courses, will begin on 10 May.
The courses will be limited to a maximum of 8 people to make sure the tutor and learners are kept safe and so early booking is recommended. The tutors are friendly, welcoming and will ensure the courses boost skills for lifelong enjoyment, as well as being safe and fun.
To find out more about each class and to book a place, please go to www.joininedinburgh.org
Growing research shows a real benefit of being out of doors, for both mental and physical wellbeing, and the organisers of the outdoor classes say that birdsong is now considered to be one of the biggest factors in focusing the mind and stopping stressful anxiety. There is apparently a link to hearing birdsong and feeling connected to nature as well as a sense of safety because the birds are all around (and would fly off in times of danger).
The council fees are available at standard rate, concession for students and senior citizens and reduced for people receiving benefits. Just book online.
If you’d like more information, then email : adult.education@ea.edin.sch.uk
There are 8 week and 5 week courses as well as several one-day Saturday or Sunday courses.
|Walks: Suburban Strolls – All – (11/5) – OUT63912M
|ALL
|11/05/2021
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 12:00
|Walks: Green Woodwork in the Woods – All – (11/5) – OUT62312M
|ALL
|11/05/2021
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 12:00
|Walks: Foraging – All – (11/5) – OUT61712M
|ALL
|11/05/2021
|Tuesday
|13:00 – 15:00
|Walks: Over 50s Walking Group – All – (12/5) – OUT63413M
|ALL
|12/05/2021
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 12:00
|Walks: Over 50s Walking Group – All – (12/5) – OUT63423M
|ALL
|12/05/2021
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 12:00
|Walks: Woodland Management & Tree ID – All – (13/5) – OUT64614M
|ALL
|13/05/2021
|Thursday
|10:00 – 12:00
|Craft: Carving a Wooden Spoon – All – (29/5) – OUT31486M
|ALL
|29/05/2021
|Saturday
|10:00 – 15:00
|Walks: Through Edinburgh’s Old & New Towns – All – (10/5) – OUT64211M
|ALL
|10/05/2021
|Monday
|10:00 – 11:30
|Art(PR): Sketchbook Adventures – All – (13/5) – OUT18714M
|ALL
|13/05/2021
|Thursday
|10:00 – 12:00
|Art(PR): Sketching Outdoors – Mixed Media – All – (13/5) – OUT19114M
|ALL
|13/05/2021
|Thursday
|10:00 – 12:00
|Wellbeing: Journalling Adventures with Plants – All – (13/5) – OUT64714M
|ALL
|13/05/2021
|Thursday
|13:00 – 15:00
|Walks: Old & New Towns – All – (14/5) – OUT63315M
|ALL
|14/05/2021
|Friday
|10:00 – 12:00
|Walks: Navigation – Low Level Hillwalking – Beginner – (5/6) – OUT63286J
|BEG
|05/06/2021
|Saturday
|09:30 – 16:30
|Walks: Navigation – Hillwalking – Beginner – (6/6) – OUT63187J
|BEG
|06/06/2021
|Sunday
|09:30 – 16:30
|Art(PR): Cityscapes – All – (11/5) – OUT11712M
|ALL
|11/05/2021
|Tuesday
|14:00 – 15:30
|Walks: Birdwatching – All – (12/5) – OUT61413M
|ALL
|12/05/2021
|Wednesday
|10:30 – 12:30
|Art(PR): Sketching the City in Watercolour, Pen & Pencil – All – (13/5) – OUT19314M
|ALL
|13/05/2021
|Thursday
|10:30 – 12:00
|Walks: Historical Walks in Royal Mile – All – (11/5) – OUT62512M
|ALL
|11/05/2021
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 12:00
|Walks: Edinburgh History Walks – All – (12/5) – OUT61513M
|ALL
|12/05/2021
|Wednesday
|13:00 – 14:30
|Walks: Historical Walks in Central Edinburgh – All – (13/5) – OUT62414M
|ALL
|13/05/2021
|Thursday
|10:00 – 12:00
|Photography Workshop: Edinburgh Old Town – All – (29/5) – OUT53986M
|ALL
|29/05/2021
|Saturday
|10:00 – 15:00
|Photography Workshop: in the Dean Village – All – (12/6) – OUT53886J
|ALL
|12/06/2021
|Saturday
|10:00 – 15:00
|Walks: History & Archaeology of Cammo Estate – All – (29/5) – OUT62686M
|ALL
|29/05/2021
|Saturday
|10:00 – 15:00
|Art(PR): Sketching in Saughton Park – All – (29/5) – OUT18986M
|ALL
|29/05/2021
|Saturday
|10:00 – 15:00
|Walks: History & Archaeology of Cammo Estate – All – (12/6) – OUT62686J
|ALL
|12/06/2021
|Saturday
|10:00 – 15:00
|Art(PR): Sketching Seascapes – All – (13/5) – OUT19214M
|ALL
|13/05/2021
|Thursday
|11:00 – 13:00
|Art(PR): Sketching Outdoors – All – (13/5) – OUT19014M
|ALL
|13/05/2021
|Thursday
|14:00 – 16:00
|Art(PR): Sketching in Leith – All – (12/6) – OUT18886J
|ALL
|12/06/2021
|Saturday
|10:00 – 15:00
|Walks: Foraging for Medicinal Plants – All – (12/6) – OUT61886J
|ALL
|12/06/2021
|Saturday
|10:00 – 15:00
|Tai Chi – All – (12/5) – OUT60313M
|ALL
|12/05/2021
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 11:30
|Art(PR): Sketching Outdoors – All – (14/5) – OUT19015M
|ALL
|14/05/2021
|Friday
|15:00 – 17:00