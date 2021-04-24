The City of Edinburgh Council’s Adult Education programme is about to begin again.

They will hold their first face to face courses in over a year and outdoor courses, will begin on 10 May.

The courses will be limited to a maximum of 8 people to make sure the tutor and learners are kept safe and so early booking is recommended. The tutors are friendly, welcoming and will ensure the courses boost skills for lifelong enjoyment, as well as being safe and fun.

To find out more about each class and to book a place, please go to www.joininedinburgh.org

Growing research shows a real benefit of being out of doors, for both mental and physical wellbeing, and the organisers of the outdoor classes say that birdsong is now considered to be one of the biggest factors in focusing the mind and stopping stressful anxiety. There is apparently a link to hearing birdsong and feeling connected to nature as well as a sense of safety because the birds are all around (and would fly off in times of danger).

The council fees are available at standard rate, concession for students and senior citizens and reduced for people receiving benefits. Just book online.

If you’d like more information, then email : adult.education@ea.edin.sch.uk

There are 8 week and 5 week courses as well as several one-day Saturday or Sunday courses.



Walks: Suburban Strolls – All – (11/5) – OUT63912M ALL 11/05/2021 Tuesday 10:00 – 12:00 Walks: Green Woodwork in the Woods – All – (11/5) – OUT62312M ALL 11/05/2021 Tuesday 10:00 – 12:00 Walks: Foraging – All – (11/5) – OUT61712M ALL 11/05/2021 Tuesday 13:00 – 15:00 Walks: Over 50s Walking Group – All – (12/5) – OUT63413M ALL 12/05/2021 Wednesday 10:00 – 12:00 Walks: Over 50s Walking Group – All – (12/5) – OUT63423M ALL 12/05/2021 Wednesday 10:00 – 12:00 Walks: Woodland Management & Tree ID – All – (13/5) – OUT64614M ALL 13/05/2021 Thursday 10:00 – 12:00 Craft: Carving a Wooden Spoon – All – (29/5) – OUT31486M ALL 29/05/2021 Saturday 10:00 – 15:00 Walks: Through Edinburgh’s Old & New Towns – All – (10/5) – OUT64211M ALL 10/05/2021 Monday 10:00 – 11:30 Art(PR): Sketchbook Adventures – All – (13/5) – OUT18714M ALL 13/05/2021 Thursday 10:00 – 12:00 Art(PR): Sketching Outdoors – Mixed Media – All – (13/5) – OUT19114M ALL 13/05/2021 Thursday 10:00 – 12:00 Wellbeing: Journalling Adventures with Plants – All – (13/5) – OUT64714M ALL 13/05/2021 Thursday 13:00 – 15:00 Walks: Old & New Towns – All – (14/5) – OUT63315M ALL 14/05/2021 Friday 10:00 – 12:00 Walks: Navigation – Low Level Hillwalking – Beginner – (5/6) – OUT63286J BEG 05/06/2021 Saturday 09:30 – 16:30 Walks: Navigation – Hillwalking – Beginner – (6/6) – OUT63187J BEG 06/06/2021 Sunday 09:30 – 16:30 Art(PR): Cityscapes – All – (11/5) – OUT11712M ALL 11/05/2021 Tuesday 14:00 – 15:30 Walks: Birdwatching – All – (12/5) – OUT61413M ALL 12/05/2021 Wednesday 10:30 – 12:30 Art(PR): Sketching the City in Watercolour, Pen & Pencil – All – (13/5) – OUT19314M ALL 13/05/2021 Thursday 10:30 – 12:00 Walks: Historical Walks in Royal Mile – All – (11/5) – OUT62512M ALL 11/05/2021 Tuesday 10:00 – 12:00 Walks: Edinburgh History Walks – All – (12/5) – OUT61513M ALL 12/05/2021 Wednesday 13:00 – 14:30 Walks: Historical Walks in Central Edinburgh – All – (13/5) – OUT62414M ALL 13/05/2021 Thursday 10:00 – 12:00 Photography Workshop: Edinburgh Old Town – All – (29/5) – OUT53986M ALL 29/05/2021 Saturday 10:00 – 15:00 Photography Workshop: in the Dean Village – All – (12/6) – OUT53886J ALL 12/06/2021 Saturday 10:00 – 15:00 Walks: History & Archaeology of Cammo Estate – All – (29/5) – OUT62686M ALL 29/05/2021 Saturday 10:00 – 15:00 Art(PR): Sketching in Saughton Park – All – (29/5) – OUT18986M ALL 29/05/2021 Saturday 10:00 – 15:00 Walks: History & Archaeology of Cammo Estate – All – (12/6) – OUT62686J ALL 12/06/2021 Saturday 10:00 – 15:00 Art(PR): Sketching Seascapes – All – (13/5) – OUT19214M ALL 13/05/2021 Thursday 11:00 – 13:00 Art(PR): Sketching Outdoors – All – (13/5) – OUT19014M ALL 13/05/2021 Thursday 14:00 – 16:00 Art(PR): Sketching in Leith – All – (12/6) – OUT18886J ALL 12/06/2021 Saturday 10:00 – 15:00 Walks: Foraging for Medicinal Plants – All – (12/6) – OUT61886J ALL 12/06/2021 Saturday 10:00 – 15:00 Tai Chi – All – (12/5) – OUT60313M ALL 12/05/2021 Wednesday 10:00 – 11:30 Art(PR): Sketching Outdoors – All – (14/5) – OUT19015M ALL 14/05/2021 Friday 15:00 – 17:00

Like this: Like Loading...