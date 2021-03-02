Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a 13-year-old girl reported missing in Kirkcaldy who has links to the capital.

Sophia last seen leaving an address in the Rimbleton Park area of Glenrothes around 1100 hours on, Monday 1st March 2021

The teenager who lives in the Kirkcaldy area of Fife, has not been seen since and there are growing concerns for her welfare.

Sophia is described as white, 5ft 5” tall, of average build, with long brown hair likely in a Ponytail.

When last seen she was wearing light grey jogging bottoms and dark grey hooded top. Carrying a large black shoulder bag.

Sophia also has links to the Musselburgh and Edinburgh city centre areas.

Anyone who may have seen Sophia since this time, or who has any information on her whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1268 of 1st March 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...