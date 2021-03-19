Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a series of housebreaking incidents across Scotland which took place between Friday, 12 February and Tuesday, 9 March and included incidents in Glasgow, East Calder, Cumbernauld, Edinburgh, Airdrie and Rosyth.

A 19-year-old man is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, 19 March in connection with the incidents, while a 22-year-old man has also been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait of Edinburgh Division CID said: “This has been an extensive investigation involving colleagues from across Police Scotland and I am grateful to everyone who has assisted our enquiries to date.

“These enquiries remain ongoing and we are particularly keen to identify and trace a car which has been reportedly used across a number of these incidents.

“This vehicle is described as being a metallic electric blue Vauxhall Insignia VXR with a black grill and oversized alloy wheels.

“If you believe you may have seen this vehicle in these areas at that time or have any concerns about a vehicle matching this description in your area now, particularly around the West of Edinburgh, then please call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

