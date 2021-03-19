Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a series of housebreaking incidents across Scotland which took place between Friday, 12 February and Tuesday, 9 March and included incidents in Glasgow, East Calder, Cumbernauld, Edinburgh, Airdrie and Rosyth.

A 19-year-old man is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, 19 March in connection with the incidents, while a 22-year-old man has also been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait of Edinburgh Division CID said: “This has been an extensive investigation involving colleagues from across Police Scotland and I am grateful to everyone who has assisted our enquiries to date.

“These enquiries remain ongoing and we are particularly keen to identify and trace a car which has been reportedly used across a number of these incidents.

“This vehicle is described as being a metallic electric blue Vauxhall Insignia VXR  with a black grill and oversized alloy wheels.

“If you believe you may have seen this vehicle in these areas at that time or have any concerns about a vehicle matching this description in your area now, particularly around the West of Edinburgh, then please call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.