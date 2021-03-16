Scotland Women’s Under-19s and Under-17s have discovered who they will face as they aim for European Championship qualification.

Scotland Women’s Under-19s have been drawn in Group 1 of League A for Round One of Women’s Under-19s EUROS qualifying along with Netherlands, Austria and Ukraine.

The matches will be played between 14 and 21 September or 19 and 26 October.

The new format replaces the old qualifying and elite rounds, still featuring one-venue mini-tournaments but now including two leagues with promotion and relegation leading to the 2022 finals in the Czech Republic. The competition returns after the 2019/20 and 2020/21 editions were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scotland Women’s Under-17s have been drawn in Group 2 of League A for Round One of Women’s under-17s EUROS qualifying with Netherlands, Czech Republic and Slovenia.

The matches will be played between 1 August and 14 November.

The tournament has taken a new format this year, like the Under-19s, building up to an eight-team 2022 finals in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

