Hibs’ striker Kevin Nisbet has been included in Steve Clarke’s squad for the first time as Scotland prepare to begin their FIFA World Cup Qualification campaign.

The 24-year-old is the second top-scorer in the Scottish Premiership with 12 goals for Hibs this season.

He scored Hibs’ winner in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Ross County in Dingwall to consolidate third place on the table.

The full Scotland squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers – Craig Gordon (Heart of Midlothian), David Marshall (Derby County), Jon McLaughlin (Rangers)

Defenders – Andrew Considine (Aberdeen), Declan Gallagher (Motherwell), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Jack Hendry (KV Oostende)*, Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forrest), Stephen O’Donnell (Motherwell), Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Greg Taylor (Celtic), Kieran Tierney (Arsenal)

Midfielders – Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Celtic), John Fleck (Sheffield United), Ryan Jack (Rangers), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United)

Forwards – Ché Adams (Southampton), Lyndon Dykes (Queen’s Park Rangers), Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United), Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United), Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) *on loan from Celtic

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers

Scotland v Austria – Thursday, 25 March 2021, kick-off 7.45pm – Hampden Park, Glasgow

Israel v Scotland – Sunday, 28 March 2021, kick-off 7.45pm (UK time) – Bloomfield Stadium, Tel Aviv, Israel

Scotland v Faroe Islands – Wednesday 31 March 2021, kick-off 7:45pm – Hampden Park, Glasgow

