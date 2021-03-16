Police Scotland’s Road Policing officers carried out a speed enforcement campaign last night in the Gilmerton area and detected a number of drivers travelling at over the speed limit.

One driver was caught going at 69mph Gilmerton Station Road where the speed limit is 30mph.

Police Scotland

Others drivers were caught at 63mph, 59mph and 50mph during the operation.

Reports will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Road Policing Scotland posted on their social media platform “Dalkeith RP carried out speed enforcement last night on Gilmerton Station Road, Edinburgh, which is subject to a 30mph speed limit.

“Several drivers stopped and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal for speeds including 50, 59, 63 and 69mph. #InTownSlowDown #NoExcuse.”

