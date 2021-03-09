The Scottish FA UEFA B Licence course got underway yesterday, with a highest-ever percentage of female coaches on a Scottish FA Licence course.

Monday, 8 March, International Women’s Day, saw the current cohort of UEFA B Licence participants take their first steps towards the qualification with the Coach Education department.

sfa

The 2021 edition of the UEFA B Licence includes a record number of female coaches, making up 20% of the total number of participants.

Included in this cohort are some familiar names, including Lee Alexander, Megan Cunningham and Spartans goalkeeper Rachel Harrison, who will all be taking their first steps towards their UEFA B Licence this year.

The coach education department continues to deliver all courses online. The course will provide participants with a well-rounded education that will build upon their previous experience in coaching and playing. All participants will be given the tools necessary to drive their team forward.

Participants will embark on the first theoretical modules throughout this week, with a view to returning to on-pitch learning later in the year.

Guest speakers for this introductory week include Steve Sallis, who will provide insight into mindset and leadership practices, ensuring that the cohort will be well equipped when it comes to leading a team in pursuit of success.

The breadth of experience on display is clear to see, with a number of current, and former International players in the lineup, as well as several coaches who have already come through the Goalkeeping pathway.

Head of Coach Education Greig Paterson said: “I am absolutely over the moon to be able to continue to offer coach education of the highest level during this difficult time. Splitting the course into theoretical and practical sessions means that we can work through certain elements before progressing to on-pitch activity once restrictions allow us to.

“The calibre of participants included in this years course is remarkable. We’re so lucky to have so many current and former International players choosing to embark on this course with us. We will provide them with the best education possible as they begin their coaching journey and we want to give them the skills needed to have a successful coaching career that builds on their playing experience.”

Like this: Like Loading...