England International footballer and anti-poverty campaigner Marcus Rashford MBE has been named as this year’s Postcode Hero by People’s Postcode Lottery.

The Manchester United star marked the occasion by presenting a cheque for £250,000, raised by the lottery’s players, to the Trussell Trust and FareShare.

The Trussell Trust provides emergency food and support to people locked in poverty and campaigns to end the need for food banks in the UK.

FareShare works with the food industry to distribute surplus food supplies to 11,000 charities and groups across the UK including school breakfast clubs, homeless shelters, older people’s lunch clubs, and community cafes.

The Postcode Hero award is designed to recognise an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to society through their charitable and campaigning work.

Previous recipients include George and Amal Clooney and Sir David Attenborough.

Speaking at Manchester United’s Carrington training ground, 23-year-old Marcus said: “I want to thank the players of People’s Postcode Lottery for making this award possible.

“It’s an honour to be named this year’s Postcode Hero but the most important thing to me is the difference these funds will make to families that, for whatever reason or circumstance, are struggling to feed their children.

“FareShare and the Trussell Trust have done an unbelievable job of caring for our most needy during and before this pandemic, and I will continue to support their efforts which have become so vital to many.”

People’s Postcode Lottery Managing Director, Clara Govier, said: “Marcus is a passionate and highly effective campaigner against food poverty in the UK and we are delighted to present him with this year’s Postcode Hero award in recognition of that work.

“Our players have now raised more than £700 million for thousands of charities and good causes.

“The good causes which benefit from player funding all share one goal – making our communities stronger and, ultimately, making the world a better place.

“We know that’s something our players care passionately about and it’s clear that Marcus does too.”

The Trussell Trust and FareShare charities will both receive £125,000.

Chief executive of the Trussell Trust Emma Revie said: “Congratulations to Marcus Rashford for becoming a Postcode Hero.

“We are absolutely delighted he chose the Trussell Trust to receive these funds and would like to thank him and the players of People’s Postcode Lottery for their support.

“Marcus has been relentless in his incredible work highlighting the poverty that exists here in the UK.

“Hundreds of thousands of people still do not have enough money to afford the essentials every single day. We know this can change.

“This money will help us in our work supporting people who need emergency food as we continue with our campaign to create a hunger free future.”

Chief Executive of FareShare, Lindsay Boswell, said: “We want to congratulate Marcus for being named this year’s Postcode Hero.

“He has been an incredible inspiration to millions of people, and we’re delighted that he continues to be recognised for his work tackling hunger and poverty.

“Thanks to the generous support of the players of People’s Postcode Lottery and Marcus, these funds will help FareShare deliver valuable meals to people who are struggling.

“At a time when food is needed in our communities more than ever, I cannot think of a more meaningful act.”

The funds were raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery and awarded by the Postcode Innovation Trust. Its mission is to enable charities and social enterprises to deliver impactful, innovative, and engaging initiatives across Britain.

