Police are investigating an “unexplained” death following the discovery of a man’s body inside a house in Harewood Crescent in Niddrie, at around 9.15am yesterday morning.

Officers attended the address following reports of concern for a person and on arrival they found the body of a 49-year-old man inside the property.

His death is currently unexplained and enquiries are ongoing. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A spokesperson said: “We were called around 9.15am on Friday, 5 March, 2021, to a report of a concern for a person at a property in the Harewood Crescent area of Edinburgh. The body of a 49-year-old man was found within.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

