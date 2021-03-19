Police are appealing for information after a woman was harassed in Longniddry.

The incident happened around 5.30pm on Wednesday, 17 March, at Longniddry Bents when a woman was followed for short a distance by a man who shouted inappropriate comments at her.

The man is described as being white, in his late forties to early fifties with light brown hair and bright blue eyes. He spoke with a local accent and at the time of the incident was wearing a grey hoodie.

Inspector Stuart Fletcher of Tranent Police Station said: “I am aware and understand the concerns that this incident will cause to local residents and would like to provide reassurance that all possible enquiries are currently being made into this matter.

“At the time of the incident there were several other people in the area and I would encourage anyone who may have seen what happened to contact police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 3264 of 17 March, or alternately contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

